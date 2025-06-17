R. Kelly Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Overdose, Amid Claims Of Death Plot Against Him

Doctors revealed that Kelly had been given a life-threatening dose of medication, and they kept the convicted singer under observation for two days.

This prompted his attorney to file another motion June 16.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” R. Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, stated. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

This is the third time a motion was filed in Illinois for a temporary release to home confinement. His team is claiming that his life is in danger behind bars. In this filing, they mentioned that another prisoner, Mikeal Glenn Stine, also claimed that prison staff and white supremacist groups want the singer dead to cover up alleged misconduct during his court trial.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina after being convicted of sex trafficking in his 2021 New York case. In 2023, the singer/producer was also convicted in Chicago and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

