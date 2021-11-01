R. Kelly Retains Attorney Who Helped Bill Cosby Successfully Appeal his Conviction

After being convicted last month of all charges in a racketeering and sex trafficking case, disgraced entertainer and songwriter R. Kelly has hired the attorney who helped comedian Bill Cosby successfully appeal his conviction.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Jennifer Bonjean, a New York-based attorney has signed on to challenge the racketeering conviction that Kelly received in September in a Brooklyn, NY, courtroom.

She made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, where post-trial motions were scheduled for Monday, to ask for a two-month extension.