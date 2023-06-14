R. Kelly's Victim Accusing Him Of Giving Her An STD

Faith Rodgers, one of R. Kelly’s victims, is demanding his medical records be released after accusing him of giving her herpes.

Radar Online reports court documents show that Rodgers sued Kelly in 2018 and is now asking for a judge to release the information from hospitals or clinics that he was a patient of between January 2017 and January 2019. She wants Kelly to answer questions under oath and testify about when they met and how often they engaged in sexual relations. Rodgers also claims she asked the singer to admit he didn’t tell her about having the STD before they had sex and that he forced her to engage in sexual acts without her consent.

After the medical records, Rodgers asks for a list of all the banks he has accounts with. With his 50-year sentence, Rodgers says the conviction was her apology.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was convicted last year of sexually abusing women and girls for years on numerous charges, including child pornography and sex with a minor. However, Kelly is continuing to fight back against the allegations. The singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, filed an appeal last month over Kelly’s federal sex crimes case in New York. Bonjean asked the court to reverse his convictions or order a new trial because things were uncovered to the jury that made his trial unfair.

His team argued some individuals should not have been a part of the jury since they had previously viewed the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, and four jurors allegedly admitted they prejudged Kelly before giving their official verdict. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on the New York charges and 20 years for the Chicago case. Hot New Hip Hop reports Kelly was moved from the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago to a facility in North Carolina, where he is set to serve the remainder of his sentence.