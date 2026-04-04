BE Global by Mary Spiller Racist Backlash Erupts After Historic Election Of Black Mayor In France A wave of abuse and disinformation followed Bally Bagayoko’s win, exposing tensions over race and representation in France.







The recent election of Bally Bagayoko as mayor of Saint-Denis, a major suburb of Paris, has triggered a surge of racist harassment, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding race and political representation in France. Since Bagayoko’s mid-March victory, staff at city hall report receiving a steady stream of offensive and discriminatory phone calls. Callers have posed questions such as, “Hello? Is it true you have to wear a headscarf to go to school?” and “Is this the town of Blacks and Arabs?” In another instance, a caller reportedly remained silent while playing music by a Malian duo.

According to Kelly Kidou, who oversees reception services at city hall, and as reported by France 24, the frequency and tone of the calls mark a troubling escalation. “We’ve reached a new level in the openly racist remarks made by callers who take advantage of the anonymity of calls to let loose,” she said. Employees say these incidents have occurred multiple times daily since the election.

Bagayoko, 52, was born in France to Malian parents and represents the left-wing populist La France Insoumise (LFI or “France Unbowed”). His election is part of a broader shift that saw roughly 10 mayors of African descent win or retain office across the country. While many view these victories as progress, they have also drawn attention to persistent discrimination.

The backlash has extended beyond phone harassment. Several Black political figures alongside Bagayoko, including parliamentary vice-president Nadège Abomangoli, reportedly received letters depicting Black individuals in “a dehumanising and primitive manner.”

Disinformation has also circulated online. False claims spread on social media alleged that Bagayoko had referred to Saint-Denis as the “city of blacks.” In reality, he described it as “the city of kings – and of the living people” during a televised interview following his victory.

The controversy intensified after a televised debate on CNews, where a host questioned whether the mayor was “trying to push the limits.” A guest commentator escalated the rhetoric by invoking imagery associated with apes and tribal leadership, prompting outrage from advocacy groups and political leaders.

France’s prime minister, Sébastien Lecornu, condemned the climate surrounding the attacks, warning against what he called the “normalisation of evil and racism.” Media outlets and political figures have also weighed in, with one editorial describing the situation as evidence of “xenophobic attacks” targeting newly elected officials from immigrant backgrounds.

The newspaper further noted, “That France should be surprised that mayors in the suburbs have names with North African and West African-sounding roots is sad and worrying,” adding that “a part of the country is in full regression.”

Fabien Roussel echoed these concerns, stating there is “deep-seated discrimination against people of the Muslim faith, Arabs and Black people who are stigmatized in an almost systemic manner, including in certain media outlets.”

Within Saint-Denis, the reaction has been mixed but increasingly unified. One local shop worker said the situation has become a frequent topic of conversation, noting that “everyone’s talking about it.” Despite the hostility, some residents say the backlash has strengthened community bonds. “Ultimately, it’s creating a sense of solidarity and a kind of esprit de corps in the town,” the worker said.

Community leaders have also voiced frustration. Mohammed Ouaddane, head of a local cultural association, described the attacks as degrading. “We’re being belittled,” he said, according to France 24. “They’re treating people like children, humiliating them. It’s shockingly violent. Basically, they’re telling them: you’ve elected a monkey!”

Ouaddane added that Saint-Denis represents a broader vision for the country’s future, calling it “a testing ground for this pluralism and for this France that is currently being rebuilt in a different way.”

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