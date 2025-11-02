News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Biracial Comedian Does Blackface For Halloween To Internet’s Anger And Confusion Comedian Brittany Venti was just one of many influencers who donned blackface this Halloween.







One biracial comedian tried and failed to spark a conversation by doing blackface for Halloween.

The offensive trend has returned as racist influencers used the holiday meant for dressing up to instead upset others. However, the internet refuses to let them have the day, calling out their unjust intentions.

Self-proclaimed comedian Brittany Venti, particularly had social media users confused with her distasteful costume. Venti decided to not only paint her face black, but also use the moment to perpetuate harmful stereotypes against Black people.

She posed in blackface with a box of fried chicken, captioning the image with “When that EBT hit.” Naysayers immediately called out Venti for her offensive costume. However, Venti also identifies as mixed-race, with her identity sparking even more confusion.

“We’re witnessing levels of racism not seen since 1962,” said one X user.

we’re witnessing levels of racism not seen since 1962 https://t.co/zdD9TSJ7qm — gav (@itsgavv) November 1, 2025

Another quoted, “Imagine seeing your child do this as a black mom.”

While Venti says the blackface was a “satirical bit,” very few got the joke. After receiving much backlash for her post, Venti tried explaining the reasoning behind her controversial costume.

My costume wasn’t just random -it has lore and built up of drama with the black community especially over the past month.



It is quite literally on brand for me to do black face as it is a continuation of a running satirical bit about how the black community is extremely racist… https://t.co/FbNmfga0TO — Brittany Venti 🍗 🍉 (@BrittanyXVenti) November 1, 2025

“My costume wasn’t just random -it has lore and built up of drama with the black community especially over the past month, wrote Venti. “It is quite literally on brand for me to do black face as it is a continuation of a running satirical bit about how the black community is extremely racist to mulattos for their skin color.”

She continued defending her actions to the “woke mob.” She proceeded to call out a false comparison equating blackface to jokes about mixed-race people.

“It’s just really funny how I’m not “Allowed” to do black face, YET they’re “Allowed” to harass mulattos for being a quote “black mom biracial” calling me every name in the book and even insulting my dead parents. But it’s the end of the world if I make fun of it or say “Nigga” -despite being black.”

However, naysayers were quick to note that Venti’s blackness does not give her a pass to be racist and offensive. It did not help that she was not the sole influencer engaging in Blackface, with right-wing influencer Lilly Gaddis also participating in the offensive trend.

Gaddis has referred to herself as “insanely racist” after the internet got her fired from her job after she said the n-word. In return, Gaddis has become a conservative content creator, with both her and Venti sing X‘s free speech policies to make racist posts as they please.

