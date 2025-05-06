News by Sharelle B. McNair Racists Help Minneapolis White Women Who Called A Child The N-Word Raise Over $675K In the fundraiser description, Hendrix doubled down on the accusations saying,"I called the kid out for what he was."







Racist comments from anonymous donors who raised over $700,000 on the Christian crowd-funding platform GiveSendGo started to pour in in support of a woman from a Minneapolis suburb who went viral for admitting to calling a child the N-word at a public park, NBC News reports.

Users chose anonymity or their seemingly racist handles referencing to Nazi symbolism to drop comments like “White Unity Will Unite,” “Black excellence fatigue,” “Aunt Jemima,” “Whitestandstrong,” and “White rise” after later being removed from the fundraiser page, with a $1,000,000 goal. “These young generations of whites are sick of the bullying, intimidation, and being made to shut up about race issues,” WhiteTexasMommy wrote on the fundraising page in correlation to a $50 donation.

Another comment read, “They call us racist because we are white. Nothing will ever make them happy. They’ve been given trillions of dollars. They’ve been allowed into our schools and neighborhoods, forced upon us at every turn, and they still aren’t happy,” Heywildrich wrote with a $88 contribution.

GiveSendGo Co-Founder Jacob Wells condemned the racist nature on X and said comments have since been disabled. “We remain committed to ensuring all funds raised are delivered to the campaign recipients as intended,” he wrote.

“We unequivocally condemn the hateful comments that sought to fuel division and harmful narratives.”

At GiveSendGo, we recently disabled comments on the fundraising campaigns for Karmelo Anthony and Shiloh Hendrix due to the unacceptable volume of racist and derogatory remarks. At the time comments were turned off, both campaigns had raised approximately $500,000 with around… — Jacob Wells (@jacobawells) May 3, 2025

Community notes on the post claim the company refused to disable comments on a fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony, a Black Texas teenage track star accused of murdering a competing white athlete, claiming they “explicitly called for the death of White citizens.”

The fundraiser titled “Help Me Protect My Family” was created by the woman in the viral video, identified as Shiloh Hendrix. Hendrix claims her personal information, such as her address and Social Security number, was leaked as she and her children faced threats online. “I fear that we must relocate. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online,” Hendrix wrote.

“Anything will help! We cannot and will not live in fear.”

In the fundraiser description, she doubled down on the accusations of the Black child stealing from her 18-month-old’s diaper bag. “I called the kid out for what he was,” the mother wrote.

