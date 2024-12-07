News by Mary Spiller Beloved Radio Host And Entertainment Reporter Robin Ayers Dies At 44 Her death was confirmed by fellow KBLA radio host Tavis Smiley.







Well-known radio host and reporter Robin Ayers has died at 44. The KBLA host passed away on Dec. 5.

Ayers’ death was confirmed by fellow KBLA radio host Tavis Smiley, who wrote on X, “It is with profound sadness that KBLA Talk 1580 announces the passing of our beloved colleague Robin Ayers.”

He continued, “Robin was a bright light. You could see her radiant smile through the radio. We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit.”

Ayers has been a part of the KBLA team since March of 2022 as the host of The RA Report with Robin Ayers. Her segment ran through the weekdays and reported on entertainment news with interviews with celebrity guests.

The KBLA team is reportedly handling the planning of a memorial for Ayers, following her passing.

Although Ayers’ cause of death has not yet been confirmed, the beloved journalist did reveal that she was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, or LMS, in 2023. LMS is an aggressive form of cancer that only affects the soft tissues and muscles in the body and is most often found in the abdomen or the uterus of women. Despite her rare diagnosis, Ayers used her platform to advocate for women’s health by sharing her own battle with her diagnosis. She used her platform to encourage her followers to always listen to their bodies.

According to People, Ayers has also worked with BET, Fox, and OWN and was a co-host for the YouTube-based podcast show called Afterbuzz TV. Most notably, Ayers was a reporter for the news outlet EURweb and worked as an entertainment correspondent for the company for nearly four years.

Lee Bailey, EURweb’s founder and publisher, shared a statement offering his condolences on behalf of the outlet on their website. He wrote, “With heavy hearts, the entertainment journalism community mourns the passing of Robin Ayers. Robin, known for her vibrant personality and passion for storytelling, died leaving a significant void in the world of entertainment journalism and broadcasting.”

More personally, he added, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Robin Ayers. Her passion for storytelling and unwavering commitment to truth brought depth and authenticity to her work. She was not just a colleague but a friend, and her impact on EURweb and the lives she touched will never be forgotten.”

Ayers is survived by her husband, Rob, and her twin daughters, Brooklyn and Madison, to whom she just dedicated a post six days before her passing. She shared an Instagram post in celebration of Thanksgiving and Brooklyn and Madison’s 18th birthday. She captioned the post, “With the fam! Celebrating Thanksgiving and the twins’ 18th bday! Whoa.”

