Atlanta Radio Legend Wanda Smith’s Funeral To Be Open To The Public

Beloved radio personality Wanda Smith’s funeral will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta, according to her former employer, radio station V-103.

Her home-going service is also public and will take place Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Word of Faith Cathedral on Riverside Parkway in Austell.

Smith died unexpectedly on Oct. 13, a day after her 59th birthday. No cause of death has been released.

The comedian held down the morning slot on Atlanta air-waves for over two decades. Most of her career was co-hosting the Frank Ski and Wanda In the Morning show.

As a popular voice in a major American city, Smith interviewed and sat down with multiple notable people.

“We not only trusted her—we relied on her for her acumen, a commonsense way of speaking to her listeners… and perhaps most importantly, telling us it was okay to laugh in good times and bad,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “She was a voice for so many Atlantans, and my thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and folks like me who just loved her love for our city,”

V-103 posted a moving tribute to Smith on Instagram. The visual featured Smith’s interactions with notable celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young.

The Instagram Reel shows “Atlanta’s Favorite Girl,” speaking about her passion for humanity and philanthropy. She emphasizes her love for the people.

“I get to talk to people, and then one day, I get to meet those people, and when they get to meet me, it’s a magical moment.”

Smith appeared to have a genuine regard for people. However, she was sometimes in contention with her guests. One of her most notable scuffles was a verbal spar with comedian Kat Williams.

Still, the intensity of the interaction did not detract from what she brought to the show: humor, knowledge and realness.

