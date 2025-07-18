Raekwon’s Newark Dispensary Hashstoria Evicted For Nonpayment Of Rent

Last November, Wu-Tang Clan group member Raekwon the Chef opened a cannabis dispensary, Hashtoria, in Newark, New Jersey, and less than a year later, the store was shut down for failure to pay rent.

According to HeadyNJ, the dispensary, which was co-owned by Charlamagne Tha God, former South Carolina legislator Bakari Sellers, and entrepreneur Jedd Canty, was evicted by the landlord for owing $540,501.84. Hashtoria was located in the historic Four Corners District at 799-805 Broad Street.

The landlord of the building, BMHC LLC, took the cannabis business to NJ Superior Court on May 2 for non-payment of rent. Judge Benjamin Avion ruled in favor of the landlord on June 25 and ordered Hashtoria to vacate the premises by July 1.

Jersey Digs reported that Hashtoria had not paid the rent for two years. Court documents revealed that the dispensary owed not only rent but also late fees and other contractual obligations, prompting the landlord to take legal action. When the business opened in November, they had already been behind for 19 months. They reportedly were paying $23,333 per month.

“I was stunned,” said Robert Mejia, professor of cannabis studies at Stockton University. “They also had a consumption lounge they were going to open up.”

HeadyNJ also stated that vendors were not being paid, as several have gone on record to confirm it.

Canna Boss Lady Jill Cohen launched a line of pre-rolls, and she stated that Hashteria still owes her 50% of the money for two cases of products. Meanwhile, Julian Langley, who sells Hamsa gummies, said that they haven’t been paid for their product.

“We don’t even know if we can get our product back,” he told the media outlet.

There have been many dispensaries closing since cannabis was legalized in the state. Royal M Dispensary closed in Plainfield, Bleachers in Franklin Township fell victim, and The Botanist had to relocate from its location in Atlantic City.

