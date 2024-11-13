Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton It’s The Wu Coming Through! Raekwon The Chef Opens Dispensary In Newark 'Cannabis is just one part of our vision for Newark,” says Raekwon the Chef. “We’re not just normalizing cannabis use; we’re using it as a catalyst to uplift our people and culture, much like hip-hop has done for decades.'







Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon the Chef, has announced that he is opening a weed dispensary in Newark, New Jersey.

The Staten Island native posted the news to his social media account, stating that his dispensary, Hashstoria, is opening its doors on Nov. 13 with giveaways, raffles, a DJ, and more goodies for all in attendance. The dispensary is also co-owned by Charlamagne Tha God, former South Carolina legislator Bakari Sellers, and entrepreneur Jedd Canty. Newark Councilman and Lords of the Underground group member DoItAll (Du Kelly) will also be there.

“NEW JERSEY and ALL of the surrounding areas, I’m going to need y’all to pull up to this! THIS Wednesday. NOV. 13th, your boy will be hosting an ALL DAY party to celebrate the OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING of my dispensary @HASHSTORIA. You know we are going to turn it up, which is the only way I know how! DJ, FOODTRUCK, GIVEAWAYS, RAFFLES AND TONS Of top tier flower !!!! yess ..

“My partners @cthagod @bakarisellers will be in the building as well alongside Brick City’s own hometown hero @doitallfornewark aka Mr funky Man himself ..who

help me put on for the entire state of NJ !!!”

Jersey Digs says the dispensary is located in the historic Four Corners District at 799-805 Broad Street.

“Cannabis is just one part of our vision for Newark,” says Raekwon the Chef. “We’re not just normalizing cannabis use; we’re using it as a catalyst to uplift our people and culture, much like hip-hop has done for decades.”

Hashstoria is starting as an adult-use cannabis retail space but has plans to become a bigger space for the community when it expands into a premier consumption lounge next year. A wellness center will be in place to improve the community’s health, education, and empowerment.

“We are committed to working with the great city of Newark to safely and legally expand the cannabis industry here,” says Sellers. “We appreciate the collaboration with the Mayor’s office and the City Council, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact in the community by creating opportunities and fostering local talent.”

