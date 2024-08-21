Georgia Man Acknowledged After Saving Elderly Woman Who Passed Out In Scorching Heat

An elderly Georgia woman had a guardian angel named Raheem Cooper who saved her life after he noticed her passed out in her driveway while he was out on his delivery route.

According to WALB, the UPS driver assisted a woman he found passed out by contacting 911, checking to see if anyone was at the home, and staying with her until emergency services arrived to help.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12, when temperatures were in the 100s. He jumped off his truck when he saw the unidentified woman and was assisted by another woman. They both tended to her while they waited for the ambulance to get to the scene. He told the media outlet that he helped get the woman on a stretcher, and the woman who helped him had to leave so she could go pick up her children.

“It feels so great,” Cooper said. “It’s amazing. I wasn’t even expecting to tell the story. The only person I told was my mom, so I’m really surprised by all the attention that it’s getting. I’m satisfied with what I do, but I have to give all glory to God because if it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t have been there, so I just thank God. What if that was my family member, my kids, or including me with how hot the sun is? I just feel like if you see somebody that needs help, just do the best you can by God’s grace.”

His good deed did not go unnoticed. News of his assistance reached a local group that posted about his actions on its Facebook page.

While his mother was shopping at a furniture store, she overheard the staff talking about Cooper and his actions. After informing the staff that the person they were speaking of was her son, the store graciously offered to gift her the furniture she went in to look at.

Angel Burkett, the operations officer at Badcock Furniture in Valdosta, where his mother was shopping, stated that Cooper was a long-time customer of its store. According to 11Alive, the store felt his heroic act deserved the furniture as a reward.

“In a world we live in where there is so much hatred, I think it’s important to salute people who do stop and go out of their way to make the world a better place,” Burkett said.