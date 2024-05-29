‘It’s Been A Long Time!’: Rakim To Release ‘God’s Network: Reb7th’ This Summer

Legendary Long Island-bred lyricist Rakim Allah is returning with new music as Tha God MC is releasing an album on July 26, according to AllHipHop.com.

From the iconic hip-hop duo of Eric B. & Rakim, Rakim will be hitting the charts again with his first album in over 15 years. The title of his upcoming project is “God’s Network: Reb7th,” which will be the first album that he has released since 2009’s “The Seventh Seal.” Tha Dogg Pound’s Kurupt announced on his social media account that the single “Rebirth (N.M.A),” which features him and Wu-Tang’s Masta Killa, is produced by Tha God MC himself, Rakim. It’s scheduled for a June 21 release date.

“July 26th – “Rebirth” Rakim new album

Produced by Tha God Mc himself….

#Rakim

#MasterKilla

#GOTTi

MY GOD……”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurupt (@official_kurupt)

The “Microphone Fiend” and his former partner, Eric B., recently missed out on being inducted into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But they congratulated their peers, A Tribe Called Quest and Mary J. Blige, for being included in this year’s ceremony.

Eric B & Rakim said, “Congratulations to the diverse group of artists inducted into the Rock Hall this year. Seeing Tribe and Mary on the list besides Cher, Ozzy, Kool and the Gang, and all of the other icons show how inclusive the institution has become.”

It was the second time they were nominated after missing being inducted in 2012.

But it hasn’t discouraged Rakim from possibly getting in one day. He was optimistic before finding out they missed the boat again this year.

He previously told AllHipHop, “Maybe it’ll happen this time. “I feel great about it. Let me tell you, anytime anybody nominates you or thinks about you, you should feel great. I think it’s a long time coming. We’re all righteous guys and girls, so it’s on God’s time, not our time. I’d be just as appreciative if I won it the first time, so it’s great.”