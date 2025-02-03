Lyrical Legend Rakim Launches ‘Notes,’ An AI-Powered Platform To Help Aspiring Urban Artists

Legendary artist Rakim Allah, the lyrical genius of lyrical hip-hop duo, Eric B & Rakim, has launched an AI-powered platform with longtime associated Divine that combines “music, money, and knowledge” for independent urban recording artists.

With a tagline of one of Rakim’s best-known lyrics, “Don’t Nothing Move But The Money,” the platform is named Notes and its purpose is to help redefine financial empowerment for independent urban music artists and creators.

Notes will will help artists find access to capital to help fund their projects as well as provide them with financial literacy, and the education that they need to build sustainable careers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gen Z Hip-Hop (@genzhiphop)

“Independent urban music artists and creators often struggle to gain financial stability despite their market impact,” Rakim said in a written statement.

“With Notes, we’re building a community- and lifestyle-driven platform that combines cultural connection, technology, and empowerment to give them the tools they need to thrive.”

Hip-hop and the fintech community collide with this new platform for creators. The program will provide membership-focus access as well as connections to providers of loans and credit so they can have access to funds needed for their careers. The power of artificial intelligence will help them with content related to financial literacy and entrepreneurial education. There is also an exclusive “Ask RA” feature, an AI voice assistant and agent that uses the voice of the “Microphone Fiend” to give creators the scope of the answers they seek.

“The opportunity to partner with RAKIM and build a platform like Notes, to empower and support artists and creators in the urban community who have been underserved and exploited for so long, is unprecedented,” said Divine.

The platform hopes offer options down the road like business banking and debit cards, P2P payment services, cryptocurrency solutions, to drive deeper engagement and long-term value for the creators on the platform.

There is currently a waitlist that creatives can join on the Notes Technology website.

RELATED CONTENT: ’It’s Been A Long Time!’ Rakim To Release ‘God’s Network: Reb7th’ This Summer