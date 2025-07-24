Ralph Lauren Partners With HBCUs To Honor Historic Black Community Through Fashion

As part of its partnership with Spelman and Morehouse, Polo Ralph Lauren has introduced its Polo for Oak Bluffs collection, a new limited-edition line dedicated to the Oak Bluffs community, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The community has been a summertime haven for affluent Black families for over 100 years.

The Spelman- and Morehouse-logoed garb features men’s, women’s, and children’s wear. It includes baseball caps, knits, jackets, sweaters, and accessories that showcase the casual, chic style of Oak Bluffs culture at these renowned HBCUs. Standout items include a maroon-and-white varsity jacket with Morehouse’s mascot, the Maroon Tiger, on the back. For Spelman, there is an ivory and light blue patchwork cardigan with the Spelman Jaguar on the front left pocket.

“This collection is about more than a charming coastal town; it’s a story of the American dream. Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions, and sense of community deeply inspire me and speak to what we are all searching for—a place where you can be free to be yourself, uncontrived, joyful, and truly at home,” Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a statement.

The campaign for the collection, directed by Cole Brown and filmed by Nadine Ijewere and Azariah Bjørvig, features archival images and stories from historians, Oak Bluffs residents, community historians, and HBCU alumni.

Additionally, a full-length documentary, A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs, will premiere on YouTube on Thursday, July 24.

Polo for Ralph Lauren first partnered with the prominent HBCUs in 2022 to create the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection, aimed at honoring the HBCU campus lifestyle.

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection is available for purchase now at the Morehouse College Follett campus bookstores, on the Ralph Lauren website, and in select retail stores.

