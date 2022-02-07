Rapper Gunna Under Fire, Accused of Pushing A Crypto Scam On the Public

Rapper Gunna is under fire on social media from users who think he’s caught promoting a crypto scam online.

The allegations started after Gunna posted a tweet on Jan. 31 announcing his new cryptocurrency, Pushing Peth, that he planned to launch in the metaverse, XXL reports.

“Ay @pushinpeth making a crypto metaverse for us!” Gunna wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “@shanemooncharts backing the project, I know this is gonna fly. IM TAKING THIS TO THE MOON JOIN THE TELEGRAM HERE.”

Since sending the tweet, the message and the account for the crypto have been deleted. No one has verified the name “Shane Moon Charts” and who is behind the account.

However, on the Pushing Peth website, the digital product is described as “a cryptocurrency that works for you, helps you increase your holdings over time. We offer complete transparency and the latest security to all our holders. Additionally, the liquidity is locked on unicrypt, and the ownership of the contract is renounced.

However, since announcing the new crypto, the financial world is accusing Gunna of being involved in a “rug pull,” Tech Times reports.

Rug pulls are known in the investment world as shady moves where an initial price of an asset is driven up once it’s announced, giving the creators a chance to pull the investments out quickly. Ultimately, the price of the crypto tanks, making it worthless to investors.

Once Twitter users caught on to Gunna’s ploy, he was called out.

“Nice scam @1GunnaGunna didn’t even last 8 hrs,” one person tweeted.

The tweet included a screenshot showing that the cryptocurrency’s value drastically dropped, pointing to the crypto being a possible rug pull scam. Once word got out, Gunna was at the center of backlash.

whoever believed in Gunna's Crypto was gonna go to the moon, you're a dumbass — 𝘼𝙧𝙙𝙕𝙚𝙣 (@ArdZenn) February 3, 2022

With the new crypto referencing Gunna’s new song “Pushin P,” one Twitter user told the Atlanta rapper that promoting crypto scams “ain’t P.”