Snap Your Fingers For Season 2 Of HGTV’s ‘Lil Jon Wants to Do What?’

This rapper is getting crunk for a new season of his home renovation.

On July 10, 2023, Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Jon will premiere season two of Lil Jon Wants to Do What? “I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve created in this season of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?,” Lil Jon said in a statement.

The producer and DJ has no plans of turning down his creativity—and for what? His ideas include giving a sitting area a hotel lobby vibe, an upscale sports bar according to an HGTV press release. The first episode will feature a basement makeover into a family entertainment area.

“We went bigger, bolder, and way outside of the box for these families,” Lil Jon said. “It’s been an incredible experience and I’m excited that soon we get to share it with everyone. Get ready for a wild ride!”

The rapper is channeling his creative energy alongside designer, Anitra Mecadon.

Season one came to the screen on May 2, 2021. At the time, the Lil Jon said it was something he had worked on for a while. Nearly 13 million viewers tuned in for its first season.

Lil Jon has found more than one reason to turn up as spring heads into the dog days of summer. The National Hockey League (NHL) reported that he made an appearance with the The Stanley Cup at a day club in Las Vegas, telling the NHL’s website, “The Stanley Cup in the building tonight!” “Now, in about two weeks, the Golden Knights are going to close this series out with the Stanley Cup, and we’re going to parade this thing down Las Vegas Boulevard!”

Lil Jon is a “real NHL fan,” said NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer.

The countdown is on for the season 2 premiere, so make sure to set your DVRs!