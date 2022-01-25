Rapper Nas has teamed with the tech giant Google and others to raise $20 million in financial backing for South African gaming company Carry1st

Rapper Nasir’ Nas’ Jones has teamed with the tech giant Google and others to raise $20 million in financial backing for South African gaming company Carry1st.
The Hollywood Reporter notes that League of Legends developer Riot Games and American venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz were also included in the funding effort. All earnings will be used to expand Carry1st’s product and engineering teams and its content portfolio to grow its users.
“We’re excited to partner with this world-class group of investors who, in addition to capital, bring expertise across gaming, fintech, and web3,” Cordel Robbin-Coker, co-founder and CEO of Carry1st, said according to BET. “In 2021, we launched multiple games and digital commerce solutions, achieving really strong growth. Together we can accelerate this growth and achieve our goal of becoming the leading consumer internet company in the region.”