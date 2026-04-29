Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rashaun Williams’ Harbinger Sports Partners Closes Fund I Strategy At $450 Million Rashuan L. Williams' Atlanta-based Harbinger Sports Partners announced the initial close of its Fund I strategy at $450 million.







Harbinger Sports Partners, founded by investor Rashaun L. Williams, successfully closed its initial Fund I strategy, securing more than $450 million in assets under management.

On April 23, Atlanta-based Harbinger Sports Partners announced the initial close of its Fund I strategy. With its founding by the “Shark Tank” star—who serves as chief investment officer—the firm drew backing from major private wealth platforms, family offices, and institutional investors seeking long-term exposure to professional sports ownership.

“This first close validates both our strategy and our belief that minority ownership in elite American sports franchises represents a distinct and rapidly institutionalizing asset class,” Williams said in a press release. “The capital markets are beginning to recognize what we have known for some time – that premier American sports franchises represent a uniquely durable, culturally resonant, and increasingly accessible investment opportunity. We are grateful for the confidence our wealth partners have placed in our team, and we are energized by the institutional interest we expect to formalize in the months ahead.”

Founded by Williams, alongside sports executive powerhouses Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban, and Jonathan Mariner, Harbinger Sports Partners is a private equity firm focused on minority stake investments in top franchises across major U.S. sports leagues. Its strategy centers on three pillars—Identification, Transformation, and Realization—aimed at delivering strong long-term returns through partnerships with teams, leagues, and ownership groups.

The firm differentiates itself by targeting minority stakes in established, profitable North American pro sports teams—a scarce, high-value segment with steady revenue. Unlike broader platforms, the firm focuses exclusively on this blue-chip space to move quickly and precisely.

With Williams already a minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons, the leadership team brings deep industry experience: Cannon previously led AMB Sports and Entertainment and oversaw the Falcons and Atlanta United FC; Cuban retains a 27% stake in the Dallas Mavericks after selling majority control in 2023; and Mariner, a former Major League Baseball CFO, now serves as a general partner.

Together, they are targeting minority stakes in top-tier MLB, NBA, and NFL franchises, leveraging an operator-led approach built on firsthand experience in team ownership, league dynamics, and long-term value creation. Following a strong initial close, Harbinger Sports Partners aims to pair its operator-led expertise with market demand modeling and operational analysis to spot high-value minority ownership opportunities before they reach the broader market.

“We believe the next chapter of sports investing will favor firms that are focused rather than expansive, and deeply embedded rather than externally opportunistic,” Williams said. “Our goal is to become the partner of choice for owners across the ‘Big Three’ leagues who value continuity, credibility, and long‑term alignment.”

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