Rice, who just finished his rookie season, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This past NFL season, he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
April 3, 2024
Kansas Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Is Cooperating With Authorities Regarding Car Accident In Dallas Over The Weekend
The car crash involved a Lamborghini and a Corvette allegedly speeding and losing control injuring four people
The Dallas Police Department was searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice about an accident that involved several vehicles, which took place on March 30.
His attorney, Royce West, has confirmed that the football player “is cooperating with authorities” regarding the collision, according to NFL.com.
The car crash that involved two luxury cars, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, were allegedly speeding and lost control as the “Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”
Four individuals suffered minor injuries, with two of them being taken to a local hospital. Police have also stated that the people who were in the luxury vehicles ran from the scene of the accident “without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”
West said Rice’s thoughts are with the people who were impacted by the collision, and the wide receiver will “take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”
The Dallas Morning News reported that one of the vehicles is either registered or leased by Rice and that the accident occurred on the North Central Expressway in Dallas at approximately 6:20 p.m.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan spoke to KCMO-AM on Monday regarding the circumstances.
“In all these situations, you have to wait until you have all the facts; frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point. The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, and we should be grateful for that. We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts, and we’ll react accordingly.”