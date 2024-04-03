Kansas Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Is Cooperating With Authorities Regarding Car Accident In Dallas Over The Weekend

The Dallas Police Department was searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice about an accident that involved several vehicles, which took place on March 30.

His attorney, Royce West, has confirmed that the football player “is cooperating with authorities” regarding the collision, according to NFL.com.

The car crash that involved two luxury cars, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, were allegedly speeding and lost control as the “Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

Four individuals suffered minor injuries, with two of them being taken to a local hospital. Police have also stated that the people who were in the luxury vehicles ran from the scene of the accident “without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”