Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Twitch Streamer, Raud, Gives Credit to Wallo267 For Giving Him Sound Business Advice 'I got a lot of the knowledge on how to treat your sponsors and show them that love and get into a new deal and re-up with them'







Philadelphia streamer Raud credits podcast host Wallo267 for helping him navigate his relationships with his sponsors as he continues to succeed in business.

In a recent conversation with AFROTECH’s Brand Manager, Will Lucas, for the “Black Tech Green Money” podcast, Raud talked to Lucas about the streaming business and how he has been able to propel his business through that platform. He has grown his platform over the years and recently took part in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, taking tips from one of the top guys in the industry, whom Raud considers a “genius.” The university held classes over a weekend at the University of Akron in Ohio earlier this year.

During the episode, the two men spoke specifically about obtaining sponsorships from brands and how Raud goes about getting their attention to get some of those sponsorship dollars for his streaming services. He secured his first endorsement deal from Shopify, which offered him $1 million to share with his supporters.

“Once you show a company like, ‘Hey, this is what I could do for you and these are my numbers’ — and a lot of times they’re not looking for us. So you’ve got to go to the face and say, ‘Yo, this is what it is.’”

He stated that he had to learn how to make it work to grab their attention. Putting together a package demonstrated his professionalism, while he received some great advice from “Million Dollaz Worth of Game’s” host, Wallo267, who advised Raud on how to treat sponsors, emphasizing the importance of showing gratitude for their business.

“You thank your sponsors overly, you overly thank your sponsors, and I got a lot of the knowledge on how to treat your sponsors and show them that love and get into a new deal and re-up with them from my mans Wallo,” Raud told Lucas. “So shout out, Wallo.”

