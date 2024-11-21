Wallo267 Gives Kodak Black A ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’

Florida rapper Kodak Black has always been a polarizing recording artist, having had several run-ins with the law. On a recent appearance on the Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267-led podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the former rapper and ex-felon was recorded trying to steer Kodak Black in the right direction.

Kodak Black was already given a lifeline when President Donald Trump pardoned the rapper’s prison sentence on his last day in office during his first term in 2021. According to NBC News, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges in 2019 after he admitted that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms.

The Source reported that just in the last week alone, the “Super Gremlin” rapper brought unwanted attention to himself when he appeared disheveled while joining Kai Cenat on his popular Twitch livestream series. He allegedly popped what people suspect was a Percocet while on air, and when Cenat asked him what it was, he replied, “It was a glitch for the Twitch.”

According to Billboard, Wallo, a former convict who spent 20 years in prison, gave the rapper some advice while speaking to him.

“Look at me, man,” he says to Kodak. “Listen: You special. Don’t ever doubt yourself, and you got them babies counting on you. Now, there’s gonna be times where you gonna doubt yourself, you gonna be in pain, but them babies counting on you. You got to be here.”

He also warned the rapper to be careful of those around him who don’t care about his welfare. He also advised him to avoid the traps and failures of others before him who were imprisoned, including some who died.

“A lot of brothers ain’t here no more that had the opportunity that you had. Some of them in prison, some of them dead, and they looking at us like we just some ni**as that don’t give a f**k. We’re junkies, we’re criminals. That’s what they think of us. We got to learn how to change the narrative, brother. You got a lot of young people watching.”

He reiterated for the rapper to be there for his children and to live for them.

