Women by Stacy Jackson Gamecocks Guard Raven Johnson Scores NIL Deal With Parfait Beauty Brand The University of South Carolina guard plans to incorporate Parfait's U-part curly wigs and rock a half-up, half-down look.









Raven Johnson, a starting guard for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team, has forged a groundbreaking NIL partnership with Black-owned beauty brand Parfait.

As part of the new deal, Parfait introduced its “Ravenge Tour” wig, inspired by the two-time NCAA champ and designed for customers looking for versatility and performance. Crafted for the multifaceted individual who effortlessly transitions from athletic to stylish, the innovative sport-mode wig defies convention by refusing to budge. The unwavering fit makes the wig resilient, flexible, and “undefeated,” Parfait described on its website.



This historic collaboration aims to amplify female voices in the male-dominated sports industry. According to Andscape, Parfait’s co-founder and CEO, Isoken Igbinedion, believes the deal sets “a new standard for how female athletes should be treated and how they can maintain and express their personal style without compromise.”

Johnson expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m so grateful that beauty brands are partnering with women athletes…not just partnering with a beauty brand like Parfait but a brand that Black women own. That means a lot to me.”

As part of this novel arrangement, Parfait will create products tailored to complement Johnson’s athletic lifestyle. Igbinedion and her little sisters are huge fans of Johnson, and the entrepreneur is thrilled about the opportunity for Johnson to build her wealth and brand through the collaboration. Johnson’s deal will allow her to learn about the products as they are created for her to wear.

“[Parfait] is so excited to support her and give her opportunities that are not available to women,” Igbinedion told the outlet. “I know it’s starting to happen, but it’s not happening fast enough, and it’s not having at the speed it needs to. We’re excited to be one piece of this much larger movement.”

Johnson’s signature style on the court involves rocking lashes, lip gloss, and flaunting her “slayed” long hair. She regards her wigs as being in “sport mode,” explaining, “There’s a thing on the wig that has a strap on the back, and it makes the wig tighter. And you have, like, this comb in the wig that you can put under the band that you tie, and it makes it like tighter. It makes it secure so that the wig won’t go anywhere. It’s good for athletes.”

The Atlanta native plans to incorporate Parfait’s U-part curly wigs and half-up, half-down styles into her look.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously highlighted, Parfait is the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered hair tech platform for Black women. The platform, endorsed by tennis icon Serena Williams, creates the most simple, frictionless experience for wig shoppers searching for the perfect hair extensions.