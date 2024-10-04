Raven-Symoné Watches ‘A Lot More Politics’ Since Leaving ‘The View’

Raven-Symoné stopped by The View for a guest appearance following her brief stint as a co-host and jokingly admitted to having “PTSD” from the experience.

The veteran actress, a permanent co-host on The View from 2015 to 2016, returned as a guest on Wednesday to discuss her journey as a former child star and mentor to young talent. The That’s So Raven star also reflected on her time as a co-host and shared how she now watches much more politics since leaving the show.

“Does it feel good to be back here at all?” panelist Joy Behar — who worked with Symoné as a co-host during her short tenure — asked the star, who replied,

“Um, certain things do!” she jokingly replied. “Actually, no, as you guys know, every time I come here, I have to come to this job maybe, like, 45 minutes early to say hi to everybody. And then when I get on this, I have PTSD. Please don’t ask me any questions!”

That’s when Behar segued right into a question about Symoné’s visit to The White House during Pride Month, where she met Vice President Kamala Harris. Behar asked her former co-host if she’s been keeping up with the current presidential election and caught last week’s Vice Presidential debate.

“I watch a lot more politics now that I’m not on the show,” she declared after jokingly telling Behar, “I told you not to ask me any questions.”

Behar claimed that The View didn’t focus as heavily on politics during Symoné’s time as a co-host, but The Cosby Show star disagreed with that statement.

“Well, yes, I got a lot of scolding back in the day that I’m not paying attention to it as much, but I watch it now for actual entertainment,” she replied.

“It is absolutely amazing, and there are so many different ways you can go about it, but the one thing I wanted to say about it is if you’re confused about who to vote for because certain policies sit certain ways, because, like, yeah, there are some things I like about the Republican side and there are some things I like about the Democrat side, but ultimately I’m choosing the person that best represents me as a human to the rest of the world and what that looks like.”

Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg have stayed in touch over the years, with the EGOT-winning actress appearing as a guest on Symoné’s The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda in August 2023. During the episode, the two laughed at Symoné’s playful remark that Goldberg gave off “lesbian vibes.”

RELATED CONTENT: Raven-Symoné Was ‘Misunderstood’ When She Said She’s ‘Not An African American’