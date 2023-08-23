Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Sexuality After Raven-Symoné Says She Gave Her ‘Lesbian Vibes’

Whoopi Goldberg is clearing the air on her sexuality after Raven-Symoné revealed the “lesbian vibes” she gets from “The View” host.

Goldberg was a guest on the Monday, August 21 episode of Raven’s “Best Podcast Ever” where she had her sexuality questioned after Raven joked about the “lesbian vibes” she picked up while working on “The View.”

“Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like, I just wanted to be up underneath the titty the whole time,” Raven said. “But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes.”

“Sometimes, Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes,” she added.

Raven’s wife and cohost, Miranda Pearman-Maday jumped in to insinuate Raven’s confession about Goldberg was a “secret fantasy” of the “That’s So Raven” star.

“I think she just wants everybody to be gay, and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now,” Maday jokingly said.

But the “Ghost” star wasn’t offended and cleared up the decades-long speculation surrounding her sexuality.

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around, I am not a lesbian,” Goldberg declared.

She added more context about her connection with the lesbian community.

“But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television,” she explained. “I have always had lesbian friends, because they’re just my friends”

Among Goldberg’s most memorable lesbian roles include her Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Celie Johnson in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film “The Color Purple,” and Jane in 1995’s “Boys on the Side.” As for her close friendships with lesbians, Goldberg knows how to set her boundaries.

“‘I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here. I’ll do this, but I’m not going to do this.’ And they’re like, ‘OK,'” she shared.

Raven went on to applaud Goldberg for her “duality” in how she presents herself.

“It’s fantastic, you’re not either one or the other, you’re just a human living in your body and doesn’t really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that,” Raven said.

“It’s just the way you present and it’s so warming… You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that.”

