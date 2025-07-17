Ray DeJon, Former Video Music Box Host, Dead At 63

Video Music Box veteran and comedy club owner/promoter Ray DeJon has died at the age of 63.

The New York City native died on the eve of what would have been his 64th birthday, July 15. Details on how he died have not been disclosed. He was recently promoting a comedy roast that would have taken place at his Brooklyn comedy club, 275 Park Laffaholics, July 16, where comedian Talent and R&B recording artist Jimmy Cozier were hosting.

The somber news of his death was announced on the social media platform of VJ Ralph McDaniels‘ Video Music Box (a popular music video show that has been on the air for 42 years, showcasing mostly hip-hop and R&B videos), where DeJon had been one of the revolving hosts throughout the years.

“I am sad to announce the passing of our Video Music Box family @raydejon. My condolences to his entire family. Ray Dejon will be missed.”

Less than two years ago, DeJon opened the first Black-owned comedy and live music venue in Brooklyn. After the venue opened its doors, the former video show host spoke to News 12 Brooklyn and touted the fact that he and another Black man, Jamie Roberts (owner of Comedy in Harlem), are the only two Black owners of a comedy venue in New York City.

“We are the first Black-owned comedy and performance venue in Brooklyn, New York, and one out of two in the entire New York.

“People in our community, especially in our communities, we’re oppressed, and people are not having a good time. People are struggling. Comedy is a relief. Comedy is a medicine.”

DeJon had often talked about his past struggles with addiction and going to prison several times (he was incarcerated 26 times) during his life, and expressed that comedy helped him get through it all.

Dejon’s sister, Evelyn Delacruz, acknowledged his birthday via her social media account.

“I’m completely broken help me wish my brother Ray DeJon Jr. Ray DeJon a Happy birthday in heaven💔🙏 passed 1 day before his birthday💔 he’s celebrating with my mom in peace on the other side 💔🙏 our family is completely devastated 💔”

Details of his funeral have not yet been released.

