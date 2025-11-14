Entertainment by Mary Spiller Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of ‘Publicity, Power, and Punishment’ In Intensifying Legal Battle Ray J argues the lawsuit against him is a tactic to control the narrative around their decades-old sex tape, while the Kardashian legal team dismisses his claims as baseless.







Ray J is once again challenging the long-standing public storyline surrounding the release of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian, claiming in new legal filings that Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, have weaponized the courts to maintain control of the narrative.



In documents obtained by Page Six, the singer asserts that “Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s lawsuit is not about defamation — it’s about publicity, power, and punishment.” He argues that the pair have spent years shaping a version of events that shields them and vilifies him.



According to the filing, Ray J says “[Jenner and Kardashian] have spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape that Kardashian filmed with [Ray J] was leaked against her will.” He maintains the video was consensually recorded in 2003 and that he and Kardashian discussed releasing it in 2006—allegedly with Kardashian proposing that Kris Jenner oversee the rollout.



The R&B artist, born William Ray Norwood Jr., claims Kardashian and Jenner are “furious” that he no longer participates in what he calls their “tall tale.” He also says that Kardashian, Jenner, Kanye West, and Kendall Jenner falsely accused him on Hulu’s The Kardashians of assaulting Kardashian while she was asleep, as well as engaging in extortion and revenge porn.



Ray J’s filing states that after he responded through counsel, the Kardashians and their production team agreed to a settlement in which he would receive $6 million and the family would make “no further mention or public reference” to the tape on their show. He argues they went back on that commitment “almost immediately after the Agreement was executed.”



His attorney wrote that Ray J will “not allow Kardashian and Jenner to weaponize the judicial system, shirk their contractual obligations, and sacrifice him on the altar of fame.”

The Kardashian-Jenner legal team strongly rejected these accusations. Their attorney, Alex Spiro, told Page Six: “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case, too.”



Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J last month for defamation after he claimed he was assisting federal authorities with a RICO case against them. The complaint notes that “no such federal investigation exists” and states: “No law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner.”



Spiro added that the family “have never brought a defamation claim before … but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

