Ray Lewis Receives Son’s College Degree Posthumously

Less than a year after his 28-year-old namesake died, former NFL player and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis received his son’s college degree posthumously.

Ray Lewis III attended Virginia Union University in Richmond and played for the Virginia Union Panthers, according to HBCU Gameday. The university allowed the NFL Hall of Famer to pick up his son’s degree and he made an Instagram post acknowledging the situation.

“My son, I’m so proud of you. Heaven called you, but thanks to Virginia Union we grabbed your degree for you today baby boy. We will see you again soon enough, to all the other families whose children didn’t make it to walk cross the stage. God Bless you!!! Celebrate every step our children take in life, even the steps we don’t like. Ray 3rd “ we made today a great day!!! Miss you my King!!! 🖤”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Lewis (@raylewis)

Ray Lewis III was found unresponsive on June 14, 2023, by medical personnel. No cause of death was revealed.

Ray III never made it to the NFL like his father, but, he did play football on a collegiate and pro level. He played for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers. He was signed to the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team in 2021.

He is survived by his three brothers, Rashaan, Rayshad, and Ralin, as well as his sisters Diaymon and Kaitlin.

The 48-year-old Ray Lewis played his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2012. He finished his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning in 2000 (also taking home the MVP trophy) and 2012. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year (winning the honor in 2000 and 2003), was first-team All-Pro seven times, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT: NFL Legend Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Passes Away At 28