Read And Learn Things Faster With This Training On Speed Reading And Memory Mastery

Howard Berg, the current titleholder of being the fastest reader in the world, is capable of reading an astounding 25,000 words — roughly 80 pages — per minute. What’s even more mindblowing is the fact that he also happens to be a quick learner, meaning he’s able to retain most of what he consumes.

For the average human, slogging through passages of text can be tedious. It’s time-consuming, mentally draining, and hard on the eyes. The act of reading makes us shy away from learning new things, but luckily, there’s a hack to make speed reading and comprehension a cakewalk.

The Become a Super-Learner & Speed Reading Bundle packs 15 hours of content that revolves around memory mastery, brain fitness, memory training, and other skills that can help you absorb new information faster and better.

This 7-pronged bundle, led by the likes of memory coach Eralp Sendan and transformation coach Felix Harder, features courses on helping you become a learning machine. You’ll explore the actual cognitive and neurological factors behind smarter learning, discover techniques on speed reading with high comprehension and understanding, and learn hacks on how to process information faster and more efficiently.

If you feel like you have a memory of a goldfish, there are courses on improving your memory, so you’ll never forget pertinent information again, like passwords and pin codes. You’ll get the opportunity to understand the psychology of memory, which would help you effortlessly memorize and recall information and rapidly access vast amounts of knowledge.

Should you want to be the next Howard Berg, there’s a neuroscience-based crash course that will have you learning and practicing the exact techniques used to set world records in just 20 minutes a day for 5 days. You may not be able to achieve reading and understanding tens of pages per minute, but at least you’ll get to elevate your reading speed and comprehension.

The Become a Super-Learner & Speed Reading Bundle is on sale for a limited time for $29.99, or less than $5 per course.

Prices subject to change.