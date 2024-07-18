Championing Women’s Success: Multi-Millionaire Real Estate Investor Launches Program To Empower Female Entrepreneurs

Attiyah Blair is an international speaker, business consultant, and multi-millionaire real estate investor. She has spoken and inspired others for over two decades and has invested in real estate since 2007. Blair is passionate about sharing her peak performance and wealth-building knowledge with aspiring investors and professionals.

Blair says she’s all about helping others create and keep generational wealth. She taught “How to Build A Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio in One Year” from 2017-2023, and her students across the U.S. have collectively purchased over $100M of real estate in a short period.

Now, she has a revamped program for 2024 that goes beyond real estate and helps business owners achieve their business and real estate goals more accessible and faster with her signature framework, The R.E.S.E.T Method. Blair has been teaching Peak Performance in Real Estate and Business since 2017.

Blair began the Real Estate Reset in 2007 when she purchased her first investment property at 23. She began Reset Peak Performance in 2011 when she left her career in television. She was a TV producer and did on-air work for NBC10 in Philadelphia before leaving in 2011. Since then, Blair has been a speaker under her Real Estate Reset and Reset Peak Performance Brands.

BLACK ENTERPRISE had the opportunity to speak with her.

BE: Tell us about your brand, Reset Peak Performance.

Attiyah Blair: Reset Peak Performance is the premier consulting solution for growth-minded individuals and organizations who want to achieve their goals faster and increase their income, impact, and insight. Reset Peak Performance is not just a brand; it’s a lifestyle, a movement, and a battle cry for those who are determined to live life with passion, purpose, and peace. It’s a safe space for women to dream their wildest dreams and receive the guidance, resources, capital, and accountability to make them come true.

We serve our clients (affectionately known as Resetters) in several ways. We conduct powerful keynote speeches and workshops for corporations and government agencies. Our specialty is leadership training and development, as well as team building. We also support 6-, 7-, and 8-figure executives and entrepreneurs through our customized VIP Days. Whether the goal is to scale, create more time freedom while increasing income, implement systems to prevent burnout, or craft a blueprint to invest in real estate while avoiding costly mistakes, we have a solution.

We are experts at taking big, overwhelming goals and breaking them into small steps that lead to massive transformations and breakthroughs.

Why are you, in this season, so invested in helping women CEOs get unstuck?

Most people know me as a real estate investor and mentor. My community has purchased over $102,000,000 worth of real estate after attending one of my Peak Performance workshops. I am very proud of that, and at the same time, I know there are so many other kinds of goals that God has uniquely gifted, built, and equipped me to help others achieve.

My passion for this work stems from a deep understanding of how personal and professional growth can profoundly impact well-being. Before becoming a full-time entrepreneur, I spent ten years in television for NBC, CBS, and FOX News. Toward the end of my career, I often thought, “There has to be more to life than this.” I was hungry for more. I was eager to do more meaningful work. I founded Reset Peak Performance because I know there are so many other women out there who share the same feeling. I created my company to remind women of the dreams they’ve set aside due to their many responsibilities. I guide my clients on a transformative journey, helping them overcome obstacles, increase income, boost productivity, and ultimately lead more fulfilling lives.

What can we expect from you for the remainder of 2024?

For the remainder of 2024, I will deliver several keynote speeches and conduct workshops for several corporations and government agencies. I will also host several dozen women executives for VIP Days to show them how to increase their income, impact, and achieve their goals easier and faster. I will continue to grow my real estate portfolio and release my book later this year.

You will also see me very active with The BOW Collective. I am a newly inducted member of this organization, composed of over 230 of the nation’s top 1% of small business owners, whose businesses generate more than $1.4 billion in collective revenue. The BOW Collective shares my passion for seeing women grow and succeed. We will even be at the White House this month to advocate for women in business.

Website: https://allhailtheresetqueen.com/

