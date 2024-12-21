‘Real Housewives’ Karen Huger Found Guilty Of DUI

According to People magazine, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger is “disappointed” after she was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). She was found guilty on almost all counts that she was charged with for the Maryland incident that occurred in March.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” reality TV star’s attorney, Scott Bolden, said, “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we, of course, respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case.”

The Reed Smith law firm member added, “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

On March 20, the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed that Huger was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Potomac, Maryland. According to law enforcement reports, the 61-year-old reality television star crossed over the highway median and hit multiple street signs as she skidded. She was thankfully not harmed at the time of the crash.

Before hitting the median, Huger was reportedly driving aggressively and speeding. Although she wasn’t arrested on the scene, she did receive several legal citations.

Huger was charged in relation to a DUI and a DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property. She also received charges for failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify the administration of change of address within 30 days.

On the first day of court on Dec. 17, witnesses from the crash described Huger’s car of smelling like alcohol. An EMT told the court that Huger was resistant to getting into the ambulance; she allegedly cursed at the medical workers.

The jury was also shown bodycam footage from the March incident, where one officer repeatedly told Huger that she was “hammered.”

She was found guilty on all charges that she was assigned except for reckless driving. According to People, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan 29.

Huger spoke out about the incident as well, and emotionally shared that she was grieving at the time of the crash after losing both her parents back to back in 2017.

Huger recalled, “With the passing of my beloved mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami. [The night before] I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”

She continued, “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt and bruised up a bit, but I am so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the understandable incident, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Huger told her fans that it’s important to “understate your emotional state” before getting behind the wheel to drive.

RELATED CONTENT: Maryland PD Releases Body Cam DUI Arrest Of ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’s’ Karen Huger