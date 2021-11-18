‘Real Housewives’ Star Details Disturbing R. Kelly Sexual Encounters in Memoir

With the possibility of never seeing freedom again, more of pop songwriter R. Kelly‘s secrets are oozing out. Now, a Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she was in his harem.

According to People, Porsha Williams admitted to having had several sexual rendezvous’ with Kelly, outlining some in her upcoming memoir.

Williams said that she met a friend of Kelly’s in 2007 when she was contemplating a career in music. She was flown to Chicago to meet him and possibly work alongside the hitmaker. After arriving in Illinois, she expected she would be driven to a recording studio. Instead, she was taken to Kelly’s home.

She said after meeting Kelly, she was taken to his bedroom, where she was alone for several hours. When he finally came to the bedroom, he instructed Williams to remove her clothing.

“I’ve already put myself in this position,” Williams writes in The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, which will be released Nov. 30. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.

Williams told People why she spoke to investigators about her experiences with the embattled performer.