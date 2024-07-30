‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Actress Erica Ash, 46, Dies After Cancer Battle

Actress Erica Ash died July 28 in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. The Real Husbands of Hollywood standout was 46 years old.

Her publicist, Elizabeth Much, confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” Ash’s family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

Born to military parents in 1977, Atlanta was raised in Atlanta and graduated from Emory University on a pre-med track. However, a vacation to Japan awakened her inner artist, leading to her career in acting.

Known for her comedic chops, Ash got her start on sketch programs such as MadTV and Logo’s The Big Gay Sketch Show. She went on to appear in multiple movies, such as Scary Movie V and Uncle Drew.

More notably, she took on the role of Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway on Survivor’s Remorse. She starred in all four seasons from 2014 to 2017. In 2016, she acted opposite Kevin Hart as his fictional wife in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, garnering praise for her role in the reality spoof.

However, a cancer diagnosis shortened her promising career. Her friend and colleague, Loni Love, expressed her condolences. Ash once appeared as a guest host on Love’s talk show, The Real.

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash has passed,” wrote the comedian. “Erica was talented and hilarious. Whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Mad TV, she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there…Now she’s gone…My sincere condolences to her family and fans.”

The family has asked for donations to be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the National Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Ash.

As for her legacy, Ash told the Los Angeles Times in a 2017 interview that she lives her life like she’s writing a book. “When I’m in some old folks home, and nobody feels like visiting me, I’m going to have the stories of my life to entertain me. I want to make choices based on what I want to read about myself when I’m older. For me, it’s just about growing and moving forward.”