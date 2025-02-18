Career by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Pink Slip To Power Move: Rebuild Your Career After A Layoff Let’s take this step by step and turn this setback into a comeback.







Written by Joyel Crawford



Dear Fairygodmentor,

I recently experienced a layoff and feel lost about what to do next. How do I rebuild my career after this setback?

Best wishes,

Starting Over



Dear Starting Over,

First off, I want to say how sorry I am that you’re navigating this tough transition. It’s completely normal to feel lost, angry, frustrated, confused, or even scared after a layoff. Let’s take this step by step and turn this setback into a comeback.

1. Make Space for Grief

My first piece of advice is to give yourself time to grieve. Grief isn’t just about losing a loved one; it’s also the loss of what was—in this case, your job. Allow yourself the space and grace to process what has happened. Journaling can help, or you might prefer speaking with a licensed therapist. As the daughter of a career therapist, I can attest to the healing power of professional support during challenging times.

2. Get Clear on What You Want

When you’re ready to rebuild, start slowly. Reflect on whether your previous role still aligns with your long-term goals. Ask yourself: “Was what I was doing truly what I want to do?” This could be the perfect opportunity to explore a new career path.

A tool I love using with clients is the Perfect Day Exercise. Some questions ask: What time are you waking up? Are you commuting or working from home? What type of work are you doing, and who are you working with? Visualizing your ideal day can help uncover what brings you joy and clarity.

3. Tap Into Your Network

As tempting as it might be to retreat and suffer in silence, remember: asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. A mentor of mine once said, “Your network is your net worth.” Who’s in your orbit?

Grab a piece of paper or open an Excel spreadsheet and jot down names of friends, colleagues, past managers, family, alumni, or members of your community. These people can become your “street team” to help you find your next opportunity. Don’t hesitate to let them know you’re open to new opportunities.

4. Do Your Research

Begin exploring companies and positions that catch your eye. Consider this phase as “job window shopping.” You’re just browsing, not committing. Use platforms like LinkedIn or Glassdoor to read reviews and gain insights about potential employers. This exploration might open doors to industries you hadn’t considered before.

5. Showcase Your Value

When applying for new roles, shift your mindset. Instead of asking, “Can I do this job?” ask, “When have I done this job?” Leverage your transferable skills. Those talents and experiences that got you hired in the first place are still valuable—in fact, they’ve likely grown! Highlight these on your resume to show employers you’re ready to make an impact.

You’ve got this, Starting Over. A layoff doesn’t define you—it’s just a chapter, not your whole story. With reflection, support, and action, you can rebuild your career stronger than ever.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®



About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout.

Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!