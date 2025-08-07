News by Kandiss Edwards Rebundle Patents Its Plant-Based, ‘Microbiome Friendly’ Braiding Hair Rebundle's, "mircobiome friendly," plant-based braiding hair is providing Black women with clean, irritant free options to look their best.







Black-owned beauty startup Rebundle has officially earned its first U.S. patent.

Rebundle aims to reinvent hair extensions with solutions that are safer for both the scalp and the planet. The company is described as the first plant-based braiding hair company operating in the U.S. Rebundle hair is vegan, clean, and designed to minimize waste while eliminating scalp discomfort.

Utilizing a proprietary method, the company transforms banana fiber into lightweight, biodegradable, and non-toxic hair extensions under its “ReGen Hair Fiber” technology.

In an Instagram post, Founder and CEO Ciara Imani May spoke about the need for safety. Additionally, she discussed the significance of gaining a U.S. patent.

“The patent protects the core innovation behind Braidbetter, giving it its unique texture, durability, and scalp comfort. For our community, it’s further proof that this product is protected, scalable, and here to stay,” May wrote.

The idea for the plant-based hair extensions was born out of May’s personal need. In 2019, the CEO began to experience scalp irritation after installing braiding hair. Furthermore, she noticed a multitude of reports detailing the danger of synthetic plastic hair.

Harvard’s School of Public Health released a study confirming that the hair is indeed harmful. The study revealed that synthetic hair contains carcinogens, lead, and volatile organic compounds. Predominantly marketed to Black women, the long-term use has caused multiple health concerns. Tamarra James-Todd, Professor of Environmental Reproductive Epidemiology, discussed the risks not only of wearing but also handling the hair.

“These [chemicals] don’t operate in isolation; they’re operating together,” Tamarra James-Todd said. For people who wear the synthetic braids, the chemicals are “sitting on your scalp and … can be dermally absorbed. [They] … can be inhaled. Somebody touches their hair, and they eat something, it’s hand-to-mouth, so it can enter the body that way as well.”

The invention and subsequent patenting of Rebundle seek to provide more options for consumers. Options that leave women feeling beautiful as opposed to feeling sick.

