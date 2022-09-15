‘Receipt Season,’ Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Breaks Her Silence

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is tired of staying quiet and is coming with “receipts” amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over their two children.

Drake-Lee took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a selfie with a lengthy caption, raising awareness of her and Williams’ latest quarrel regarding their daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 7.

“Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days?” Drake-Lee wrote.

“Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week? I don’t think so! Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿🪲✨🖤aryn drake-lee🖤✨🪲🧿 (@aryndrakelee)

Drake-Lee continued.

“There’s a name for the condition of an adult who expects their children to indulge, caregive and service that adult’s desires at the childrens’ expense,” she quipped.

In the hashtags, Drake-Lee teased the “receipts” that would be coming amid her years-long custody battle with the Grey’s Anatomy star.

“#receiptsseason #ihavestayedquietforfartoolong,” she added.

Drake-Lee’s scathing Instagram post came hours after Williams demanded an emergency hearing over a custody dispute, Radar Online reports. Williams filed the hearing after his ex-wife refused to agree to have their two children fly out to New York City to spend time with him while he performs on Broadway in the hit, Take Me Out.

“I recently agreed to perform in the second run of Take Me Out starting in October 2022 and ending in January 2023,” Williams explained in the filing.

“The play is set to start in October 2022 and run through at least January 2023. I am returning to New York in early October to start rehearsals.”

“I asked Aryn to honor the Court’s prior order so I can continue to spend quality time with our children while I am in New York. Aryn refused,” he added.

Williams is demanding the emergency hearing “so the children and I do not lose our precious custodial time together while I am working on Take Me Out.”

The actor accuses Drake-Lee of violating the court order causing him and their children emotional damage.