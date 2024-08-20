HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Record Enrollment May Not Be Enough For North Carolina HBCU, Donations Needed For Scholarships The school has launched an emergency aid campaign to financially clear all its incoming students.







Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) has started the school year with a record-breaking enrollment. However, the North Carolina HBCU needs to secure funding for its prospective students to keep them there.

The university’s president, Dr. Valerie Kinloch, assures WSOC-TV that they intend to welcome this latest cohort of students. This year’s allotment also greatly surpasses 2023, with 1,378 students entering the Charlotte-based school. Of this historic number, 604 identify as freshmen.

“I think what people would say to me is that it’s a new era of excellence,” stated Kinloch. “It’s important for us to understand how to attract students to this institution, how to create the energy, how to make sure that they are seen, they are welcome.”

This year also marks the school’s highest enrollment since before the pandemic. While the campus celebrates this milestone, some students cannot fully participate in the festivities.

Although many hope to begin classes this fall, financial concerns still loom over their academic futures at JCSU. The university has launched an emergency aid campaign to ensure the campus adequately serves this number of students.

It seeks to raise $250,000 in 10 days to financially clear all prospective students as the fall semester begins. Moreover, 300 students need this funding by Aug. 30.

Thus far, the school has asked its extended community to give back and support these upcoming HBCU scholars. Many in need have exhausted all other options, such as federal aid and additional scholarships, yet a gap remains for them to pursue their studies.

“When we talk about an average gap for students, you’re looking at anywhere between $6,000 to $10,000,” said Davida Haywood, JCSU vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “After whatever federal financial aid they receive or merit-based scholarships they may receive, what’s left is the responsibility of students and their families. We’re trying to help our students with that gap.”

The effort to support these students continues, while donations can be made on JSCU’s website.