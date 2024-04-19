Recording Academy And Coursea Launch Grammy Go Online Courses For Music Professionals

The Recording Academy is investing in the next generation of music creatives and professionals with their new Grammy Go initiative.

Launched in partnership with the online learning platform Coursea, the Recording Academy’s new creator-to-creator learning platform will offer classes and coursework tailored to emerging and established members of the music industry. Members of the Recording Academy, including Grammy winners and nominees, will serve as instructors offering their personal experiences as real-life lessons to participants.

Enrollment for the first Grammy Go course “Building Your Audience for Music Professionals” kicked off on Wednesday, April 17. The class will be taught by Joey Harris, international music/marketing executive and CEO of Joey Harris Inc., and feature additions from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and five-time Grammy winner Jimmy Jam, 10-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe and three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monét. The class is aimed at helping participants acquire the skills needed to build a strong brand presence and a devoted audience within the constantly evolving music industry.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to create the curriculum and curate for the @RecordingAcademy’s first ever creator-to-creator online international music business specialization program, #GrammyGO on @Coursera!” Harris wrote in an Instagram announcement.

“This is a next level Music Business Master Class 2.0! I’m excited for you to learn from me, someone who has been in this industry for 28 years, and all that it takes in today’s world to be a successful artist, manager, executive and brand.”

Grammy Go’s second course, “Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song” is all about music production. Launching this summer, music producers will learn insight into strengthening and improving their technological and audio skills. Taught by Carolyn Malachi, Howard University professor and Grammy nominee, with appearances by Grammy winner CIRKUT, three-time Grammy winner Hit-Boy, artist and celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey, five-time Grammy nominee and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., and 15-time Grammy winner Judith Sherman. Pre-enrollment for the music producer’s course began on April 17.

“We are honored to welcome GRAMMY GO, our first entertainment partner, to the Coursera community,” Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera said. “With these self-paced online Specializations, aspiring music professionals all over the world have an incredible opportunity to learn directly from iconic artists and industry experts. Together with GRAMMY GO, we can empower tomorrow’s pioneers of the music industry to explore their passion today.”

