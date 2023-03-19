Recording Academy Appoints Spelman Alumna Nzinga “Zing” Shaw as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

The Recording Academy® has appointed Nzinga “Zing” Shaw as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer. In her role, Shaw oversees diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across all areas of the Recording Academy, including internal and external programs, organizational and staff culture, Membership, Awards, and related initiatives. With direct support from Vice President of DEI, Ryan Butler and Manager of DEI, Ricky Lyon, Shaw is responsible for ensuring that diversity and inclusion are core to business values and standards and demonstrated throughout the organization. She is also responsible for designing, building and implementing world-class programs and industry standards and making sure they are demonstrated throughout the organization. Additionally, Shaw’s expertise will help activate an engaged global workforce and cultivate a more inclusive culture in order to best position the organization for future growth.

“I am thrilled to introduce Zing to the Recording Academy as our Chief DEI Officer,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Her groundbreaking work in the DEI field speaks for itself and we are excited to see how she’ll amplify the Academy’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment and drive positive change throughout the organization.”

“I am proud to join the Recording Academy and work with a talented team of leaders to cultivate a culture of inclusion that fosters different points of view and empowers diverse colleagues,” Shaw said. “The organization has made incredible strides in diversity, equity and inclusion over the last few years, and I look forward to being part of the Academy’s continued commitment to supporting both our internal stakeholders and the music community at large.”

Prior to joining the Academy, Shaw is known for her pioneering DEI work with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, launching the MOSAIC symposium (Model of Shaping Atlanta through Inclusive Conversations), and making the Hawks the first professional sports team to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, Shaw was the first Chief DEI Officer at three blue chip organizations: Edelman, Starbucks and the National Basketball Association.

In addition to serving on the Board of Trustees of Fisk University, the Board of Directors of ColorComm, and the Board of Advisors of Arctos Sports Partners, Shaw was appointed by 39th United States President Jimmy Carter to serve a six-year term on the Board of Councilors of the Carter Center. Her leadership has been recognized by Sports Business Journal, Atlanta Business Chronicle, The Network Journal, and PR Week.

Shaw holds a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College and a master’s from the University of Pennsylvania. She was a study abroad scholar at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

