Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman He Heard Y’all: Red Lobster CEO Responds To Seafood Boil Uproar With Fast Changes Red Lobster's young CEO is getting love for swiftly responding to customers' concerns.







Red Lobster is on the mission to regain its place in the restaurant industry, with its young, Black CEO determined to make things right with customers.

The struggling seafood hot spot crowned Damola Adamolekun as its new captain in August 2024. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered his historic appointment as the youngest CEO in the restaurant’s history, as well as his unorthodox approach to reviving restaurants.

Red Lobster has introduced its latest change, popular seafood boils in a bag, to customer’s mixed satisfaction. In June, the company introduced the bagged delights of crab, shrimp, and more in various flavors like roaster garlic butter, cajun butter, or Old Bay seasoning.

While the new inclusion has brought more customers in the door, it left a few wanting more. Some critiqued the small portion sizes, especially given the price. Others complained that the boils needed more flavor.

“And with a name like ‘Red Lobster’ you would think they would have some big lobster. But apparently they only have baby lobster,” shared one reviewer as she showed the tiny crustaceans.

Despite the varied feedback of the meals itself, Adamolekun regained control of the narrative. The 36-year-old took note of “Lobster Nation” and its desires for more spicy options, even including sausage in the boils.

“We dropped our new seafood boils and you guys really, really, really showed up,” expressed the CEO in a TikTok video posted on July 10. “Also, we heard you in the comments. You want even more heat and even more flavors. So, we’re turning it up.”

Customers expressed their appreciation for Adamolekun’s swift response to feedback.

One user exclaimed, “That’s gotta be the FASTEST customer satisfaction turnaround in Corporate history!!!

Another stated, “A company who has a CEO this involved will always thrive.”

Adamolekun then personally commented and direct messaged unsatisfied customers on TikTok. He asked them to try the upgraded options for a seafood boil that competes with local spots. One food reviewer praised Adamolekun for reaching out, prompting her to give the restaurant another chance.

The CEO’s approach inspired reluctant customers to try out the new and improved Red Lobster.

“A black man pulled a franchise founded in 1968 outta debt in 2025 and then when his consumers complained he ain’t get rude he listened,” shared another commenter. “I’m going a few times just [because] of that alone!”

RELATED CONTENT: Damola Adamolekun Breathes Life Into Red Lobster And Its Throwback Menu