Business by Jameelah Mullen Damola Adamolekun Breathes Life Into Red Lobster And Its Throwback Menu







Thanks to its new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, Red Lobster is revamping its menu with a nod to the past. The restaurant chain will bring back some of its most popular items from years gone by.

Adamolekun, announced the changes in an Instagram video.

“We’re bringing back some fan favorites,” he said. “Yup, they’re back, and there’s plenty under $20 on the menu.”

Adamolekun didn’t specify how many dishes would make a comeback, but he did assure customers that the beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits will remain a staple.

“We got that right the first time,” the Nigerian-American said about the crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Before taking on the role of CEO, the Harvard graduate said he visited several of the restaurants’ locations to assess customers’ needs. Adamolekun told the Wall Street Journal that customers “want quality food in a comfortable setting and to connect with the history of the brand.”

The 36-year-old CEO may fulfill customers’ desires by reintroducing nostalgic menu items like hushpuppies, which the company announced in November of last year would return to the menu.

In August 2024, Adamolekun became the youngest CEO in the company’s 56-year history. He guided the seafood chain restaurant out of bankruptcy and into a modernized era, adopting a public-facing approach and frequently appearing in the chain’s social media campaigns. This approach seemed to resonate with many social media users.

“Great ad! CEO is super impressive and compelling, charismatic on camera! Good move!” a social media user commented on Red Lobster’s Instagram post.

“Dude just got me to follow Red Lobster on IG” another commenter wrote.

Before joining Red Lobster, Adamolekun was the first Black CEO of P.F. Chang’s, where he revitalized the brand. He generated over $1 billion in annual revenue while leading the Asian-inspired food chain, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Adamolekun is applying his proven business acumen at Red Lobster, working to improve service, upgrade the menu, and modernize the uniforms and restaurant interiors.

“I’ve been a Red Lobster fan since my first dining experience as a 9-year-old at our Springfield, Illinois, restaurant,” Adamolekun said on The Breakfast Club.

The former Goldman Sachs intern received a business degree from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

