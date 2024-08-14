Sports by Daniel Johnson Boston Red Sox Suspend Outfielder Jarren Duran After Homophobic Slur MLB players, coaches and front offices go through a one-day diversity, equity, and inclusion program, and chief baseball officer Craig Barlow indicated that more work on that front is needed.







The Boston Red Sox announced the suspension of outfielder Jarren Duran after he reportedly yelled a homophobic slur at a fan who was heckling him. During the press conference, Duran, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP, said that he assumed his microphone was cut shortly after he used the slur toward the fan.

According to CNN, Duran told a fan who heckled him while he was at bat during a Red Sox home game on Aug. 11 against the Houston Astros to “shut up you f**king f***ot.” Duran was mic’d up, or wearing a microphone on his uniform for the game, and the hot mic caught the slur.

NESN mics picked up Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran calling a heckling fan a "f*cking f*****" during Sunday's game



(Warning, slur included in clip below) pic.twitter.com/R6UYjJqnCJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

According to The Athletic, although Duran sought to be honest and contrite in an Aug. 12 press conference, that may have been undercut by his decision to wear a shirt that read “F—’em.” Duran has worn the shirt for most of the season underneath his uniform as a reminder to himself to block out the noise and has been candid about his struggles with mental health.

“Before we get started, I just wanted to kind of say that I’ve had some fans reach out to me and tell me that they’re disappointed in me, and I just wanted to let them know that I’m sorry for my actions and I’m gonna work on being better for them,” Duran said.

He continued, denying that he meant anything by saying the slur, “There was no intent behind the word that was used,” Duran said. “It was just the heat of the moment and just happened to be said. It’s on me for that word coming out. But there was no intent behind that word being used.”

“I actually apologized to the umpire and the catcher for my actions because they were right there. They heard me say it. I’m assuming they cut the mic because of my inappropriate words, so it wasn’t picked up. But I know that I was apologizing to them for the word I had said.”

The #RedSox today issued a two-game suspension to Jarren Duran. pic.twitter.com/YlinXxOAWy — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2024

According to a statement released by the Boston Red Sox, Duran will be suspended for the next two games. His game paychecks, which total approximately $8,200, will be donated to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), the largest organization in the United States dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their loved ones.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told The Athletic that they came to the decision alongside Major League Baseball, whom Kennedy said were instrumental in deciding their punishment for Duran.

“We were on the phone with Major League Baseball last night, immediately after addressing the issue with Jarren, so they were very heavily involved in the discussion and the outcome of the suspension,” Kennedy said.

According to The Athletic, MLB players, coaches, and front offices undergo a one-day diversity, equity, and inclusion program, and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow indicated to the outlet that more work is needed on that front.

“I think it is striking evidence that while we may have made strides and done great work, we haven’t done nearly enough,” Breslow told The Athletic. “I think an incident like this is an important reminder that there’s still a ton of progress that needs to be made. And at the same time, I think we can acknowledge that Jarren has shown himself to be immediately accountable and is striving to do better, and we all can connect with that.”

Breslow continued, “It’s disappointing and frustrating. I think, at the same time, we see that Jarren, as a leader that he may be, is also flawed. We all are.”

RELATED CONTENT: Boston Red Sox Put Up Black Lives Matter Billboard Over Massachusetts Turnpike