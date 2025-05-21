News by Kandiss Edwards Redman Makes A Public Service Announcement On Missing Women And Children He also offered safety tips.







Hip-hop icon Reggie “Redman” Noble used his platform to sound the alarm on the alarming rates of missing Black women and girls in the United States.

In a recent X post, the rapper and music industry veteran shared a message encouraging vigilance and proactive safety measures, speaking directly to “Queens, young queens, and parents of kids.”

He emphasized that the issue of kidnapping and human trafficking in the Black community is on “high alert.” Redman noted his personal stake in the issue, citing his concern for the many young Black women in his life including his daughter, nieces, and cousins.

In his X post, Noble gave a series of safety tips to help protect women and children from potential traffickers and abductors. The Grammy-nominated artist warned against accepting items such as business cards, money, or other objects from strangers as some may be laced with chemicals that could possibly sedate victims.

He also stressed the importance of safety when ordering a car service. Redman advised Black women to take photos of their driver’s license and license plates before entering a vehicle. He added that sitting behind the driver, rather than in the front seat, offers an extra layer of protection.

While traveling, Redman cautioned against allowing locals or vendors to place trinkets, ribbons, or other accessories on one’s body as these gestures may be a tactic to mark potential trafficking victims.

Black girls are disproportionately represented among missing persons. In 2022, 97,924 Black women and girls were reported missing, accounting for over 36% of all missing females, despite Black females comprising only 14% of the U.S. female population.

The Black and Missing Foundation highlights that in 2023, 224,706 Black and brown people were reported missing. Close to half of the missing victims, 162,755, were under the age of 18. Despite these numbers, missing minority children are grossly underrepresented in news coverage.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association launched the Missing & Black 2025 campaign to address disparities in media coverage of missing Black individuals. Statistics reveal that Black people make up nearly 40% of all missing persons cases in the U.S.

RELATED CONTENT: Hiker Tiffany Slayton Recalls Time Spent Missing 3 Weeks In California Wilderness