Grandson of Reggae Legend Bob Marley, Jo Mersa Marley Dead at 31

#JUST_IN: Jamaican/American Artiste, Joseph Marley, who’s also known as Jo Mersa (@JoMersaMarley), was found dead today in the USA. Marley was found unresponsive in a vehicle. Marley is the son of Reggae Star Stephen Marley & the grandson of reggae legend, Bob Marley. pic.twitter.com/jyH8A4YkK6 — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) December 27, 2022

WZPP Radio reported on its Instagram account that the 31-year-old died from an asthma attack as he was found in his vehicle.

“Update: Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Jo’Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has passed away unexpectedly from an asthma attack. He was found in his vehicle earlier this morning. Known for his hit “Burn It Down,” the reggae artist leaves behind his wife and daughter. We send our deepest condolences to the Marley family during this difficult time.”

Marley was born in Jamaica in 1992 and moved to Miami at age 11.

He entered the family business when he started writing his own music in middle school. He released his first song, My Girl, in 2010. He dropped his first project, an EP, Comfortable, in 2014 and appeared on a song with his father, Revelation Party, from Stephen’s album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

His last project was released last year, titled Eternal.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Marley reminisced about growing up as a member of the famed Marley family. “It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen. I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on.”