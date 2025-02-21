Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson ‘Titan: The Legacy of Reginald F. Lewis’ Exhibit Opens At Lewis Museum In Baltimore The museum's new TITAN exhibit explores the life and legacy of Reginald F. Lewis, the richest Black American man in the 1980s.







A new exhibit honoring the namesake of The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture officially welcomed guests this month to observe a groundbreaking display of Reginald F. Lewis, the pioneer who made history as the first African American to build a billion-dollar company.

“TITAN: The Legacy of Reginald F. Lewis” honors the groundbreaking achievements of Lewis, the richest Black American man in the 1980s, with a presentation of artifacts, multimedia, and inspirational stories. “Reginald F. Lewis was a trailblazer, maverick, and titan who changed the landscape for Black entrepreneurs, and this exhibit is a testament to his vision, determination, and hard work,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, in a press release.

As previously spotlighted by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the trailblazing businessman left a lasting impact on Black entrepreneurs before he died in 1993. Lewis achieved a billion-dollar revenue for his company after his firm, TLC Group, acquired Beatrice International Foods in 1987. The $985 million purchase led TLC Beatrice International Holdings Inc. to become the largest conglomerate of snack food, beverage, and grocery stores in the nation. The successful entrepreneur contributed to the access to financing for Blacks on Wall Street and empowered Black Americans to become business owners and corporate executives.

The TITAN exhibit was unveiled on Feb. 7 to nearly 400 guests during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by the late businessman’s wife, Loida Nicolas Lewis, and their daughter, Christina Lewis. “Seeing this exhibit come to life is incredibly moving, and I want to thank the Reginald F. Lewis Museum for honoring my husband’s legacy with such care and dedication,” said Loida. She spoke to his story of “perseverance, excellence, and breaking barriers” as the community gathered to celebrate his legacy. “His legacy not only endures but also uplifts and empowers future leaders,” she said.

The museum witnessed a historic turnout of over 1,000 community visitors for its free Community Day event on Feb. 8. The event, hosted by the Baltimore (MD) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., invited guests to indulge in culture, history, and food sponsored by John Hopkins University. Guests attended a fireside chat led by TITAN exhibit sponsor Tarrus Richardson of IMB Partners and media personality Jeff Johnson.

TITAN marked the 100th exhibit at the museum as it celebrated its 20th anniversary. The exhibit will remain open through April 2026.

Take a closer look inside the new TITAN exhibit with Kappa Alpha Psi’s Davy J, who DJ’ed the grand opening.

RELATED CONTENT: Beatrice Advisors Launches Carrying On The Legacy Of Legendary Food Financier Reginald Lewis