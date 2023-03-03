Regine Jean-Baptiste Joins Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI) as Its First Woman Publisher in Its More-Than-Fifty Year History

At the top of International Women’s History Month, Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI), a leader in Christian education publishing based on a biblical worldview that is especially empowering to the African American community, announced that Regine Jean-Baptiste has been named Publisher and Executive Vice President of Business Operations. This is the first time in history they have named a woman publisher in the company’s 50+ year history; the announcement coincides with the women’s history theme for 2023, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

“UMI is proudly walking into Women’s History Month with a dynamic leader to help shape our own internal women’s history,” said C. Jeffrey Wright, CEO, Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI). “It is not lost on us the significance of her joining us at this time, and the impact she will have is immeasurable.”

In this role, Regine will be responsible for strategic planning, content development on all platforms including print, digital, virtual, live events, and others as well as supporting the operational functions of the business. She brings an impressive background to UMI including experience in church pastoral leadership, Christian education publishing, print curriculum and e-learning product development, as well as extensive experience in technology, business development and expansion, and Six Sigma lean project management methodologies.

Prior to joining UMI, Regine was Chief Operating Officer at Innovyz USA, Professor of Religion & Philosophy at Saint Xavier University, Lead Curriculum Developer at Impact Course Developers, and Pastor of Discipleship at White Plains United Methodist Church. Regine holds a Masters of Divinity from Duke University and is also an undergraduate of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. She resides in Chicago, ILand can be found outdoors. She also loves to write, and has published various Kids Bible Study workbooks, which guides her passion point of prioritizing multi-generational teaching.

“My priorities are rethinking children’s ministry,” said Regine. “I am also looking forward to helping churches, grandparents, and parents effectively serve their children and youth in a post-COVID environment.”

UMI is the largest independent, African American owned-and-operated Christian media company. For more than fifty years, they have published Christian education resources, including Bible studies, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School curriculum, books, movies, and websites designed for African American churches and individuals seeking a Christ-centered perspective on faith and life issues.