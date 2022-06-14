Remote Worker Sparks TikTok Debate After ‘Working’ While Cruising Through Starbucks Drive-Thru

A remote call center employee has ignited a debate on Twitter after she recorded herself “on the job” while waiting in a drive-thru line at a Starbucks for her drink order.

In a viral clip amassing nearly 800,000 views, TikTok user SherryH (@ilove2giggle2) is seen working remotely from her car and portable headset as she appears to be assisting a customer.

“Yes, ma’am can you hold one moment for me. Yes, I’m going to check and see, uh about that situation for you. One second, thank you,” Sherry H states in the video before putting the customer on hold. She then proceeds to place an order with a Starbucks employee through the drive-thru window.

“Yes could I have a venti mango dragonfruit made with lemonade and can I have extra inclusion, please? And that’s all. Thank you,” she ordered.

After placing the order, she drives off, breaking the silence with a smooth transition back on the phone.

“Yes ma’am, I did check into that for you thanks so much for holding. Yes, at this time we cannot uh accommodate you. Yes, we don’t have any openings right now. We’ll keep you on the waiting list you have a good day.”

The TikTok user confirmed that “it was a skit” in the comments, Indy 100 reported. Although the video was a parody, Sherry H responded comically to a comment, “Ay, I’m still helping the customers!”

The comments poured in with some finding the skit hilarious and relatable, with one saying: “Question, is she handling the business in a professional manner? Answer, yes. Done. Gurl, enjoy that drink!”

“Im here to support ‘work smarter not harder,'” another chimed in.

Another user wrote, “My mom drives around with her work lap top and goes about her life.”

“It’s called working through lunch,” a fourth user wrote.

The clip, on the other hand, made users think about the times they were put on hold by a representative.

“Hahaha will always wonder what the customer service representatives are doing when they put me on hold now,” one user penned.

“I just got off the phone with Bank of America and I feel like the customer service said the same exact thing now I’m mad,” another reiterated.

“This is why they want ppl back in the office now!!. supervisors trying hard af to get workers back in. you gonna be 1st,” a third user wrote.