January 16, 2025
Cover360ixty and FUBU Studios and Network Announce Entrepreneur Reality Series ‘$ix Figure Makeover’
FUBU Network and Studios has a new competition reality series aimed at supporting entrepreneurs.
There’s a new reality series aimed at providing entrepreneurs with coaching, resources, and opportunities to achieve their fullest potential.
Cover360ixty™ and ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network teamed up to produce and distribute the highly anticipated reality TV series $ix Figure Makeover. Modeled after an innovative fusion of ABC’s Shark Tank and American Idol, the reality competition series is said to be hosted by serial entrepreneur Vanessa Simmons and will feature a star-studded panel of mentors to help aspiring entrepreneurs as they navigate the challenges of building successful businesses.
“ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network is excited to join forces with Cover360ixty on this transformative project,” John Askew, president of FUBU Studios, and Roberto “Rush” Evans, co-founder and co-CEO of FUBU Studios and president of FUBU Network said in a press release. “$ix Figure Makeover aligns perfectly with our mission to support and uplift the next generation of business leaders.”
This announcement follows a casting call issued last July, where producers sought contestants who were passionate about entrepreneurship and eager to elevate their creative ideas. The selected individuals will be featured in the exclusive docuseries hosted by Simmons, with special appearances from top celebrities, industry moguls, and subject matter experts.
Producers for the show are excited to amplify and inspire the next generation of visionaries and business leaders.
“We are thrilled to partner with ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network to bring $ix Figure Makeover to life,” said Jeremy Newkirk and Bryce Harris, co-founders of Cover360ixty.
“This show will not only entertain but also inspire and educate viewers on the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation.”
This announcement comes on the heels of ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios’ recent $450 million partnership with Pantheum Studios to produce inclusive content. The three-year, 30-film deal highlights FUBU Studios’ dedication to amplifying diverse voices and perspectives within the entertainment industry.
This joint venture will be available for streaming on the VYRE App across multiple platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and more, starting in early 2025. This initiative underscores FUBU Studios’ dedication to providing groundbreaking content that connects with global audiences.
“I am truly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with VYRE Network and bring exceptional live events and entertainment to audiences around the world,” said J. Alexander Martin, co-founder of FUBU Studios.
