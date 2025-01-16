Cover360ixty and FUBU Studios and Network Announce Entrepreneur Reality Series ‘$ix Figure Makeover’

There’s a new reality series aimed at providing entrepreneurs with coaching, resources, and opportunities to achieve their fullest potential.

Cover360ixty™ and ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network teamed up to produce and distribute the highly anticipated reality TV series $ix Figure Makeover. Modeled after an innovative fusion of ABC’s Shark Tank and American Idol, the reality competition series is said to be hosted by serial entrepreneur Vanessa Simmons and will feature a star-studded panel of mentors to help aspiring entrepreneurs as they navigate the challenges of building successful businesses.

“ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network is excited to join forces with Cover360ixty on this transformative project,” John Askew, president of FUBU Studios, and Roberto “Rush” Evans, co-founder and co-CEO of FUBU Studios and president of FUBU Network said in a press release. “$ix Figure Makeover aligns perfectly with our mission to support and uplift the next generation of business leaders.”

This announcement follows a casting call issued last July, where producers sought contestants who were passionate about entrepreneurship and eager to elevate their creative ideas. The selected individuals will be featured in the exclusive docuseries hosted by Simmons, with special appearances from top celebrities, industry moguls, and subject matter experts.

Producers for the show are excited to amplify and inspire the next generation of visionaries and business leaders.

“We are thrilled to partner with ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network to bring $ix Figure Makeover to life,” said Jeremy Newkirk and Bryce Harris, co-founders of Cover360ixty.