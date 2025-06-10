Justin E. Samuels Built RenderATL Into Technology’s Most Culturally Charged Conference

When Justin E. Samuels first stepped into the technology conference scene more than a decade ago, he didn’t just notice a gap. He felt it.

“I’d go to these events where the speakers were solid and the information was useful, but the energy was always the same,” Samuels recalls. “Corporate. Stiff. Disconnected from real culture. I’d leave with maybe one good note in my phone, but no real connection. No spark.”

That missing spark became the driving force behind RenderATL, now one of the country’s fastest-growing and most culture-forward tech conferences. Launched as a fully bootstrapped idea by Samuels, a longtime engineer and founder, RenderATL was built from the ground up with an intentional focus: community, culture, and cutting-edge tech all in one immersive experience.

A New Kind of Conference

The idea for RenderATL wasn’t born from one big aha moment, but rather a series of realizations over time. Samuels saw a pattern. Brilliant developers, creatives, product managers, and founders weren’t getting the visibility or access they deserved because they didn’t fit the traditional tech mold.

“We don’t need another version of the same thing,” he says. “We need something new. Something that honors our creativity, our energy, our way of showing up.”

That belief drove the RenderATL blueprint not just to compete with existing conferences but to create an entirely new lane: Think professional development by day, live shows and cultural events by night—tech with a vibe.

Building Without a Blueprint

RenderATL is even more remarkable because it wasn’t bankrolled by Silicon Valley or propped up by big investors. Samuels launched the conference with no trust fund, no VC backing, just a vision, a Google Doc, and a tight-knit network that believed in what he was building.

“Every decision had to be strategic,” he explains. “We had to convince speakers, attendees, and sponsors to believe in something that didn’t even exist yet. That meant showing up with excellence from day one.”

Those early days were tough. Logistics, trust-building, and credibility were uphill battles, but Samuels credits execution and consistency as the keys to building RenderATL’s momentum.

Where Tech Meets Culture

While many tech events tout innovation, not all are innovative in form. RenderATL flips that model by making culture a core pillar, not an afterthought.

“When you strip away the music, the food, the vibe, what’s left is just another lanyard and a boxed lunch,” Samuels says. “We said nah, we’re bringing the whole package.”

That package is what makes RenderATL feel like no other tech gathering. It’s a place where you might attend a workshop on AI leadership in the afternoon and be front row at a concert with your favorite artist by evening. That fusion of learning and lived experience is what keeps people coming back and what sets RenderATL apart.

Full-Circle Moments

Samuels has had many proud moments on this journey, but one stands out.

“Last year, I stood backstage and looked out at this sea of people who flew in from around the world for something we built from nothing,” he says. “That hit me hard. It was a full-circle moment.”

Still, the messages he gets after the fact are what remind him of the real impact. “It’s the DM that says, ‘I got my first tech job because of Render.’ Or the one that says, ‘I met my co-founder there.’ That’s the kind of ROI that I care about.”

Scaling With Intention

Even with RenderATL’s rising popularity, Samuels is focused on scaling slowly and deliberately. He’s not interested in expanding for expansion’s sake.

“I’m not trying to slap our name on everything,” he says. “We’re building media, pop-ups, and year-round community support. But the focus is still what it’s always been: authenticity, creativity, and respect for the people who make tech what it is.”

For Samuels, growth isn’t just about size. It’s about redefining what growth means in tech.

Advice for the Next Generation

When asked what advice he has for entrepreneurs looking to build community-driven brands, especially in tech, Samuels doesn’t sugarcoat it.

“Don’t wait for perfect. Use what you’ve got and get to work,” he says. “I didn’t have investors or a production team. I had an idea and a doc.”

He emphasizes the importance of building community before chasing clout. “Hype dies fast. Trust lasts. Know your audience, listen more than you pitch, and when it gets hard, and it will, remember why you started.”

But above all, Samuels urges others to bet on themselves. “If you’re not your biggest believer, you can’t expect anyone else to be.”

RenderATL is redefining what a tech conference can be: community-centered, culture-rich, and built for the future.



RELATED CONTENT: B.E.’s Disruptor Summit Returns To ATL Featuring Nick Cannon, Cam’ron, Arian Simone And More