(Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images) Sports by Sidnee Michelle Renee Montgomery’s Atlanta Dream Investment Soars As Team Valuation Hits $280M The purchase made Montgomery the first former WNBA player to hold both an ownership stake and an executive position with a league franchise.







Former WNBA star Renee Montgomery’s investment in the Atlanta Dream has gained significant value, with the franchise’s estimated worth reaching $280 million in 2026, five years after an ownership group purchased the team for a reported $7 million to $10 million, Afrotech reports.

According to the outlet, Montgomery joined an investment group led by real estate executive Larry Gottesdiener in 2021. Suzanne Abair, president of Northland Investment Corp., also participated in the acquisition.

The purchase made Montgomery the first former WNBA player to hold both an ownership stake and an executive position with a league franchise.

The Dream’s estimated valuation has increased at least 28-fold since the acquisition, according to Sportico. However, Montgomery’s individual ownership percentage and initial investment amount have not been publicly disclosed, making her personal financial gains difficult to determine.

“It’s a tremendous investment,” Montgomery told Front Office Sports, reflecting on the franchise’s growth.

The two-time WNBA champion, who retired in 2021 after 11 seasons, has also discussed the challenges of transitioning from professional athlete to business executive.

Montgomery, who serves as the Dream’s vice president, said the ownership group shared a vision to expand the franchise’s reach and strengthen its relationship with Atlanta.

The team’s financial growth comes amid increasing demand for women’s professional basketball. In an October announcement, the Atlanta Dream said season ticket memberships have increased more than 400% under the ownership group.

The franchise also announced plans to move its home games to State Farm Arena beginning in 2027, expanding its seating capacity from approximately 3,500 at Gateway Center Arena to more than 17,000.

Montgomery’s transition from the basketball court to franchise ownership highlights how athletes can build wealth through equity investments and executive leadership beyond their playing careers.

Her investment also illustrates the growing business opportunities surrounding women’s professional sports as rising attendance, sponsorship interest, and franchise valuations reshape the industry.

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