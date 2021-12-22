AKA Sorority Member Renee Rhem Becomes 1st Black Woman Named to Subaru of America's Executive Team

Spiraling to new heights, Renee Rhem has been named to the Subaru of America Executive Team. Her appointment makes her the first African American woman to hold a C-Suite position at Subaru.

Vice president of customer advocacy and an executive team member, Rhem runs the Subaru customer experience across all channels. That ensures the Subaru Love Promise is present at all interactions with Subaru customers, the automaker announced. She reports directly to Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO at Subaru of America Inc.

“Since joining our team in 2020, Renee has gone above and beyond to ensure the Subaru Love Promise Customer Commitment shines in all interactions with our valued owners,” Doll stated. “We’re proud to welcome Renee to the Subaru executive team and are confident she will deliver the strong results that keep Subaru best-in-class for our customer’s experience with our brand.”

Rhem joined Subaru as vice president of vice president of customer advocacy in 2020. Before than, she held positions in operations, sales support, and customer service, including roles at Prudential Financial, Independence Blue Cross and Bank of America. She lives in Delaware with her husband and two sons.

Rhem has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta. She is a member of the Board of Directors at Las Americas ASPIRA Academy (Delaware Charter), along with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College.

